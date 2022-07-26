Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Brittney Griner’s drawn-out drug trial in Russia resumes

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 1, 2022.(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) - American basketball star Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom on Tuesday for her drawn-out trial on drug charges that could bring her 10 years in prison if convicted.

The trial of the two-time Olympic gold medalist and Phoenix Mercury standout began July 1 but only four sessions have been held, some them lasting only a few hours. In one of them she acknowledged that she was carrying vape canisters containing cannabis oil when she was arrested at a Moscow airport in mid-February, but said she had no criminal intent.

The slow-moving trial and her five months of detention have raised strong criticism among teammates and supporters in the United States, which has formally declared her to be “wrongfully detained,” a designation sharply rejected by Russian officials.

Griner was arrested amid high U.S.-Moscow tensions ahead of Russia sending troops into Ukraine later that month. Some supporters contend she is being held in Russia as a pawn, possibly for a prisoner swap. American soccer notable Megan Rapinoe last week said “she’s being held as a political prisoner, obviously.”

However, even after the conflict broke out, Washington and Moscow brokered a prisoner trade in April when American Trevor Reed, imprisoned on a conviction of assaulting a police officer, was released in exchange for Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian convicted in the U.S. of drug smuggling.

The Russian Foreign Ministry last week lashed out at the U.S. contention that Griner is being wrongfully detained and said Russian laws should be respected.

“If a U.S. citizen was taken in connection with the fact that she was smuggling drugs, and she does not deny this, then this should be commensurate with our Russian local laws, and not with those adopted in San Francisco, New York and Washington,” spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

“If drugs are legalized in the United States, in a number of states, and this is done for a long time and now the whole country will become drug-addicted, this does not mean that all other countries are following the same path,” she added.

Russian media have speculated that Griner could be exchanged for prominent Russian arms trader Viktor Bout, who is imprisoned in the United States, and that Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia for espionage, may also figure in an exchange.

U.S. officials have not commented on the prospects for such a trade. Russian officials have said no exchange could be discussed until the conclusion of the legal proceedings against Griner. It is unclear how long the trial will last, but a court has authorized Griner’s detention until Dec. 20.

Previous trial sessions have included character-witness testimony from the director and captain of the Russian team that Griner played for in the off-season, along with written testimony including a doctor’s letter saying he had authorized her to use cannabis for pain treatment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruno Alvarez Nuno, Roberto Mercado and Andres Barajas Navarro were arrested on charges of...
3 arrested after meth bust valued at $1.8 million at Big Texan, Carson County
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after threatening to kill himself...
Randall County officials arrest man for ‘false report to Induce Emergency Response’
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week
The Oklahoma Highway patrol are investigating a crash that resulted two teens in critical...
2 teens in critical condition after rollover in Beaver County
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her

Latest News

A Soso teenager is currently recovering in the hospital after a tree fell on top of him. The...
WATCH: Teen trapped after tree falls on Miss. home
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Doctors say a brain-eating amoeba swam up the teenager’s nose and infected his brain.
'Wake up': Family supports teen battling brain-eating amoeba
Town officials say the boat operator reported no injuries and no major damage to the vessel.
VIDEO: Whale lands on boat off coast of Massachusetts