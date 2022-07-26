Amarillo Senior Citizens Association holding public meeting tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Senior Citizens Association board of directors will hold a public meeting Wednesday morning to explain the group’s fate.

It has struggled in the past due to a lack of money, especially to make up for Amarillo College ending their rent-free presence in the school’s Downtown Campus.

The meeting is 10:00 a.m. tomorrow and will be in the Centeral Church of Christ at 1401 S. Madison St.

