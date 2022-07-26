Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo Senior Citizens Association holding public meeting tomorrow

Amarillo Senior Citizens Center (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo Senior Citizens Center (Source: KFDA)
By Kevin Welch
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Senior Citizens Association board of directors will hold a public meeting Wednesday morning to explain the group’s fate.

It has struggled in the past due to a lack of money, especially to make up for Amarillo College ending their rent-free presence in the school’s Downtown Campus.

The meeting is 10:00 a.m. tomorrow and will be in the Centeral Church of Christ at 1401 S. Madison St.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruno Alvarez Nuno, Roberto Mercado and Andres Barajas Navarro were arrested on charges of...
3 arrested after meth bust valued at $1.8 million at Big Texan, Carson County
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after threatening to kill himself...
Randall County officials arrest man for ‘false report to Induce Emergency Response’
Tea2go TeaN'ergy Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Refreshing tea, a change in a local shoe store, sweets made from scratch
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week
The Oklahoma Highway patrol are investigating a crash that resulted two teens in critical...
2 teens in critical condition after rollover in Beaver County

Latest News

The forum is a chance for the association to make people aware of its resources while also...
Alzheimer’s community forum set for this Thursday
The goal is to keep use below 68 million gallons per day, and that happened Saturday and Sunday...
City of Amarillo water use still high despite request to conserve
They are bussing tables for tips at Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse to host Tip-A-Cop fundraiser for Special Olympics Texas
Tea2go TeaN'ergy Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Refreshing tea, a change in a local shoe store, sweets made from scratch