Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Alzheimer’s community forum set for this Thursday

The forum is a chance for the association to make people aware of its resources while also...
The forum is a chance for the association to make people aware of its resources while also hearing from communities on what works.(Alzheimer's Association Facebook)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Alzheimer’s community forum is set for this Thursday in Amarillo.

The forum is July 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Pharmacy, room 100 at 1300 S. Coulter St.

The forum will have speakers, including Amy Upton, Adair Buckner, Karen Jeffers and more, who discuss on improving resources and services.

The event will provide an opportunity to bring together those affected by the disease with staff and volunteers to have open conversations.

To attend, call (806) 414-4402.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruno Alvarez Nuno, Roberto Mercado and Andres Barajas Navarro were arrested on charges of...
3 arrested after meth bust valued at $1.8 million at Big Texan, Carson County
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after threatening to kill himself...
Randall County officials arrest man for ‘false report to Induce Emergency Response’
Tea2go TeaN'ergy Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Refreshing tea, a change in a local shoe store, sweets made from scratch
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week
The Oklahoma Highway patrol are investigating a crash that resulted two teens in critical...
2 teens in critical condition after rollover in Beaver County

Latest News

Tri-State Fairgrounds Master Plan
Public invited to meeting about Tri-State Fairgrounds master plan
The goal is to keep use below 68 million gallons per day, and that happened Saturday and Sunday...
City of Amarillo water use still high despite request to conserve
Amarillo Senior Citizens Center (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo Senior Citizens Association holding public meeting tomorrow
They are bussing tables for tips at Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse to host Tip-A-Cop fundraiser for Special Olympics Texas