Alzheimer’s community forum set for this Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Alzheimer’s community forum is set for this Thursday in Amarillo.

The forum is July 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Pharmacy, room 100 at 1300 S. Coulter St.

The forum will have speakers, including Amy Upton, Adair Buckner, Karen Jeffers and more, who discuss on improving resources and services.

The event will provide an opportunity to bring together those affected by the disease with staff and volunteers to have open conversations.

To attend, call (806) 414-4402.

