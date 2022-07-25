Under Pressure

Heat looks to stay a part of the forecast, however some big changes could be coming. For Monday, don’t expect anything out of the ordinary, as skies will be mostly sunny, winds will be breezy out of the south, and temperatures will climb into the high-90s to low triple digits. Tuesday looks to be the hottest day of the week, but starting late that day, the northwest portions of the area could enjoy some showers ahead of a pattern change Wednesday. What we’re watching for currently is for our high pressure system to either push off to the west, or break up completely. If this happens, we’ll watch for daily rain chances starting Thursday with a strong cold front that could drop us into the 80s.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.