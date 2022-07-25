Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Under Pressure

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Heat looks to stay a part of the forecast, however some big changes could be coming. For Monday, don’t expect anything out of the ordinary, as skies will be mostly sunny, winds will be breezy out of the south, and temperatures will climb into the high-90s to low triple digits. Tuesday looks to be the hottest day of the week, but starting late that day, the northwest portions of the area could enjoy some showers ahead of a pattern change Wednesday. What we’re watching for currently is for our high pressure system to either push off to the west, or break up completely. If this happens, we’ll watch for daily rain chances starting Thursday with a strong cold front that could drop us into the 80s.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after threatening to kill himself...
Randall County officials arrest man for ‘false report to Induce Emergency Response’
Texas authorities report that 22 people have been indicted in a drug trafficking operation.
Authorities bust multi-million-dollar drug operation with ties to Mexican drug cartels
Randall County officials responded to a shooting yesterday evening.
Randall County officials investigate homicide near West McCormick
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is working a SWAT situation in the area of West McCormick...
SWAT situation at McCormick and Bell caused by ‘domestic dispute’
Family and friends of those killed and injured in the school shootings at Robb Elementary take...
In Uvalde, closeness complicates accountability for school shooting

Latest News

News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks More Heat, But Rain Chances Ahead
Shelden's Weekend Outlook 7/23
Shelden's Weekend Outlook 7/23
Heat Sticks Around
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Warm Weekend