Police respond to call of shots fired at Love Field airport in Dallas

Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022.
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022.(KTVT via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — Police are responding to reports of shots fired at Dallas Love Field airport, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Dallas police Sgt. Warren Mitchell says police were investigating the reports Monday morning at Love Field but no other details were immediately released.

Love Field serves as a hub for Southwest Airlines.

