Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Ohio deputy killed by gunfire at mobile home park

A veteran deputy sheriff in Ohio was killed in the line of duty while responding to a report of...
A veteran deputy sheriff in Ohio was killed in the line of duty while responding to a report of a person shot inside a mobile home, according to the sheriff.(FOX19 NOW)
By Payton Marshall, Jennifer Edwards Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A veteran deputy sheriff in Ohio was killed in the line of duty after responding to a report of a person shot inside a mobile home.

Clark County Sheriff Deborah K. Burchett said the incident happened Sunday morning in Harmony Township. She identified the deputy killed as Matthew Yates, a 15-year member of the department, according to WXIX.

Harmony Township is about 40 miles northeast of Dayton, about halfway to Columbus.

Burchett provided further details in a prepared statement late Sunday. She said deputies responded to the Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park after a 911 call reporting that an unknown female broke into the residence and fired five to six shots.

When deputies arrived, they attempted to check inside the mobile home and were met by gunfire. Yates was struck and went down inside the home.

Clark County Special Operations, of which Yates was a member, and several other tactical teams were called in to rescue the deputy. He was taken by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

“Please keep the Yates family in your thoughts and prayers,” wrote Burchett in the statement.

State Rep. Warren Davidson, who represents a district between Cincinnati and Dayton that includes all of Butler County and half of Hamilton County, tweeted out his condolences to Yates’ friends and family.

“My condolences and deepest sympathies for the friends and family of Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates, 15-year veteran of the force, who was killed by gunfire today. Thank you to all our law enforcement who risk everything to keep our communities safe,” he wrote.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley also tweeted, “My heart goes out to the loved ones of Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates who was killed tonight in the line of duty.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after threatening to kill himself...
Randall County officials arrest man for ‘false report to Induce Emergency Response’
Texas authorities report that 22 people have been indicted in a drug trafficking operation.
Authorities bust multi-million-dollar drug operation with ties to Mexican drug cartels
Randall County officials responded to a shooting yesterday evening.
Randall County officials investigate homicide near West McCormick
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is working a SWAT situation in the area of West McCormick...
SWAT situation at McCormick and Bell caused by ‘domestic dispute’
Family and friends of those killed and injured in the school shootings at Robb Elementary take...
In Uvalde, closeness complicates accountability for school shooting

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington, on Nov. 6, 2020.
AP-NORC poll: 2 in 3 in US favor term limits for justices
Pope Francis is greeted by First Nations leaders upon his arrival in Edmonton, Canada, on Sunday.
Pope set for historic apology for abuses of Indigenous children at Canada schools
Courts in Texas and Connecticut have already found Alex Jones liable for defamation for his...
Alex Jones’ defamation trial over Sandy Hook remarks to begin
California's fast-moving Oak Fire has burned more than 15,000 acres and forced thousands to...
Wildfires burn in California as U.S. heatwave persists