Man killed over the weekend in one-vehicle rollover in Roosevelt County

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, New Mexico (KFDA) - A man is dead after a one-vehicle crash over the weekend in Roosevelt County.

New Mexico State Police said on Saturday about 6:10 p.m., 23-year-old Nehemias Rodriguez, of Honduras, was driving east in a 2004 Nissan Sentra on State Road 114 near Dora.

For unknown reasons, the Nissan left the roadway and rolled.

Rodriguez was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the Nissan.

Officials said he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene of the wreck by the Office of Medical Investigator.

Police said alcohol appears to be a factor.

New Mexico State Police are investigating the crash.

