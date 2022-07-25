Doppler Dave’s Forecast Is Hopeful For Rain This Week

Upper level high pressure is anchored over us currently and will cause high temperatures to warm to near 100 through Wednesday. The high will shift west a bit by the middle of the week and we will experience a downward trend in heat beginning Thursday. Some areas may even stay below 90 be Friday. At the same time, rain chances are quite low currently, but will pick up substantially by the end of the week.

