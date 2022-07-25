Who's Hiring?
Clovis police: Wanted suspect arrested for shooting man in chest

Clovis police are looking for a man who is involved in shooting a man on July 18, and fled from...
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police has arrested a wanted man who is involved in shooting a man on July 18.

According to the release, on July 25, Clovis Agents of the Region 5 Drug Task Force, along with STIU Officers from Adult Probation and Parole found 21-year-old Marcus Lewis in the area of 9th and Hull.

During a foot pursuit Marcus Lewis pulled a firearm from his waistband and eventually threw it.

He was captured shortly after and taken into custody.

On July 21, at around 11:58 p.m., Lewis was found in a vehicle and stopped near the intersection of Redwood and Locust Street.

Lewis then sped away as officers attempted to contact the driver. While fleeing officers, gunshots were fired from the Lewis’s vehicle in the direction of officers attempting to get the car stopped.

He was lost in the area of 11th and Mitchell street. A short time later a crash was located at 13th and Pile that involved Lewis’s vehicle.

Lewis’s vehicle fled before the car was located.

Lewis is currently being held at the Curry County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

