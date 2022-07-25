Who's Hiring?
Clovis leaders to host public meeting on Wednesday to discuss major projects

A news release said the meeting is at 2:30 p.m. July 27 at the North Annex, Clovis Carver...
A news release said the meeting is at 2:30 p.m. July 27 at the North Annex, Clovis Carver Library, 701 Main St. (SOURCE: KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - The city of Clovis is hosting a public meeting on Wednesday to discuss major projects.

A news release said the meeting is at 2:30 p.m. July 27 at the North Annex, Clovis Carver Library, 701 Main St.

Officials will discuss major projects and purchases that could be be included on the City’s Infrastructure and Capital Improvement Plan (ICIP).

Residents are encouraged to go to the meeting to provide public opinion.

ICIP is revised annually to show major projects the city hopes to accomplish within the next five years.

