City of Amarillo Housing Choice Voucher authorizes rental increase

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Housing Authority has been authorized to increase the fair market rates for Housing Choice Voucher rental units within the city of Amarillo.

Housing subsidies are going up 10 percent for people living in what was known as Section 8 housing.

The City announced today it has been authorized for the increase in the federal housing choice voucher program but not for other subsidy programs.

The waiting list for that housing is closed while the city’s Community Development Department processes applicants.

Applicants can check their waitlist status online, here.

