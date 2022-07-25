Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

City of Amarillo Housing Choice Voucher authorizes rental increase

Married couple, who has worked with the Salvation Army in Texas for years, moves to Amarillo offices.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Housing Authority has been authorized to increase the fair market rates for Housing Choice Voucher rental units within the city of Amarillo.

Housing subsidies are going up 10 percent for people living in what was known as Section 8 housing.

The City announced today it has been authorized for the increase in the federal housing choice voucher program but not for other subsidy programs.

The waiting list for that housing is closed while the city’s Community Development Department processes applicants.

Applicants can check their waitlist status online, here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after threatening to kill himself...
Randall County officials arrest man for ‘false report to Induce Emergency Response’
Randall County officials responded to a shooting yesterday evening.
Randall County officials investigate homicide near West McCormick
Texas authorities report that 22 people have been indicted in a drug trafficking operation.
Authorities bust multi-million-dollar drug operation with ties to Mexican drug cartels
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is working a SWAT situation in the area of West McCormick...
SWAT situation at McCormick and Bell caused by ‘domestic dispute’

Latest News

Race-A-Cop: Amarillo Police departments street racing initiative
APD’s Race-A-Cop draws street racers to the Amarillo Dragway
New Mexico State Police said on Saturday about 6:10 p.m., 23-year-old Nehemias Rodriguez, of...
Man killed over the weekend in one-vehicle rollover in Roosevelt County
The city council will vote tomorrow on a proposal to buy the rights in Roberts County.
Amarillo city officials look to buy water rights for $30 million in Roberts County
Bruno Alvarez Nuno, Roberto Mercado and Andres Barajas Navarro were arrested on charges of...
3 arrested after meth bust valued at $1.8 million at Big Texan, Carson County