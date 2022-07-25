Who's Hiring?
Amarillo city officials look to buy water rights for $30 million in Roberts County

The city council will vote tomorrow on a proposal to buy the rights in Roberts County.
By Kevin Welch
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo may be adding to its water supply through buying almost 16,000 acres of water rights for $30 million.

The city council will vote tomorrow on a proposal to buy the rights in Roberts County.

The city now has about 263,000 acres of rights in six counties that are largely untapped.

It also gets water from Lake Meredith and a Roberts County wellfield run by the Canadian River Municipal Water Authority .

