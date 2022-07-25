AEDC approved $50 million for aerospace facility bringing possible 400 high-paying jobs
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo economic developers gave preliminary approval for $8 million in cash incentives and the building of a $50 million facility for an aerospace company.
The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation board voted for the incentives today for Albers Aerospace which could bring 400 high-paying jobs for engineering and manufacturing.
The company would lease the facility on a sliding scale depending on it meeting performance requirements.
AEDC President and CEO Kevin Carter said the plan must get approval from the city council.
