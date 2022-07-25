3 arrested after meth bust valued at $1.8 million at Big Texan, Carson County

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities said three people were arrested after a traffic stop led to a meth bust valued at $1.8 million at the Big Texan and Carson County.

A criminal complaint said Bruno Alvarez Nuno, Roberto Mercado and Andres Barajas Navarro were arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth.

About 4:53 p.m. on July 18, last Monday, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper conducted a traffic stop on a black Jeep Liberty for following too closely to the vehicle in front of it in Carson County.

Alvarez Nuno, the driver of the Jeep, said he was traveling with his girlfriend and infant.

The trooper observed signs of criminal activity and asked for consent to search the Jeep.

After Alvarez Nuno gave authorities consent, the trooper found a large amount of meth inside the trunk.

During the investigation, Alvarez Nuno admitted to transporting narcotics for money.

He also admitted to previously transporting narcotics and gave further information of two other co-conspirators, Mercado and Barajas Navarro, who were traveling from California to Amarillo in a Chevrolet Silverado.

Alvarez Nuno said he last saw them in Amarillo and with a GPS locator, he was able to track the Silverado at the Big Texan.

Authorities also found Mercado and Barajas Navarro in a white Toyota RAV-4, which was Alvarez Nuno’s other vehicle, at the Big Texan.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the Toyota and searched the vehicle because it smelt of marijuana.

Mercado and Barajas Navarro were arrested after officers found marijuana and a grinder in the Toyota.

Mercado admitted to knowing Alvarez Nuno and gave officers consent to search his hotel room.

Authorities found brick bundles of meth inside the hotel room.

The brick bundles were about 23.1 kilograms, which is consistent with distributing.

According to street value, the drugs are worth $1.8 million.

