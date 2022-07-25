2 teens in critical condition after rollover in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - The Oklahoma Highway patrol are investigating a crash that resulted two teens in critical condition in Beaver County.

According to the High Plains Observer Perryton, on Sunday, July 24, at around 7:00 p.m. a 15-year-old driver and a 14-year-old passenger who were driving a pickup was traveling near EW34 and NS149, approximately 9 miles east of Beaver County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the pickup left the roadway to the right, hitting an embankment and a fence, rolling into a telephone pole and a tree.

The pickup then struck another tree and landed upright on its wheel.

The unsecured 15-year-old was ejected and the 14-year-old had to be extracted using the jaws of life.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to Ochiltree General Hospital in Perryton and then taken by air to the University Medical Center in Lubbock.

Both were admitted in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

