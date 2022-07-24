Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Sailfish leaps out of water, injures woman off Florida coast

The sailfish stabbed the 70-year-old woman in the groin area with its pointed bill while she...
The sailfish stabbed the 70-year-old woman in the groin area with its pointed bill while she was standing in the boat as two companions tried to bring it in on a fishing line, according to the sheriff's office.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 12:59 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUART, Fla. (AP) - A 70-year-old woman was stabbed by the bill of a 100-pound sailfish that leapt out of the water and attacked her as her companions were trying to reel it in on a boat near the Florida coast, authorities said.

The sailfish stabbed the woman from Arnold, Maryland in the groin area with its pointed bill on Tuesday while she was standing in the boat as two companions tried to bring it in on a fishing line about two miles (3.2 kilometers) offshore from Stuart, Florida, according to a report from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The companions applied pressure to the wound, and the woman was taken to Stuart for medical treatment.

The woman told deputies that the attack happened so fast that she didn’t have time to react, according to the sheriff’s office report.

Sailfish are among the fastest fish species in the ocean and, like the swordfish, are recognizable by their extended, pointed bills.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is working a SWAT situation in the area of West McCormick...
SWAT situation at McCormick and Bell caused by ‘domestic dispute’
39-year-old Humberto Martinez has been arrested for 2nd degree felony Arson.
Man arrested for arson after deadly Perryton house fire
Randall County officials responded to a shooting yesterday evening.
Randall County officials investigate homicide near West McCormick
PFD Chief Paul Dutcher said about 9:53 a.m., firefighters were called out to a fire at a home...
4-year-old girl found dead inside bedroom after a house fire in Perryton
Three people have been charged including a juvenile after a man was killed by a gunshot wound...
Clovis police: 3 charged after man dead, 2 injured from shooting

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence, are campaigning in...
Trump, Pence endorse different candidates in dueling Arizona rallies
Saturday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 7/23
Saturday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 7/23
Race-A-Cop at the Amarillo Dragway
Race-A-Cop at the Amarillo Dragway
The Dome Civic & Convention Center in Borger is officially open
The Dome Civic & Convention Center in Borger is officially open