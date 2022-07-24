Randall County officials arrest man for ‘falsely reporting’ to kill himself

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after threatening to kill himself resulting it being a false report.

According to the release, today at around 5:19 a.m., Randall County officials received a call from a person who was having difficulties with personal issues.

Deputies responded near Wimberly Falls Drive and found Carson Wilson parked in a white Ford F-150 truck.

Officials say they talked with Wilson but were not able to help with his issues and left the area.

The release says at around 6:55 a.m., Wilson called again, asking for deputies to come to his home saying that he wanted to end his life and did not want to speak to anyone on the phone.

The SWAT team arrived upon request along with other emergency responders who were staged nearby.

Officials then blocked the traffic in the area.

The SWAT team approached the home and were able to take Wilson into custody.

Wilson was arrested for Criminal Mischief and False Report to Induce Emergency Response and booked in to the Randall County Jail.

