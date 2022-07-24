Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Tracks More Heat, But Rain Chances Ahead

News and weather on-demand
News and weather on-demand(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This hot weekend weather pattern will continue rolling for a few more days. As we start the week, morning lows will be near 70 with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and low 100s through Wednesday. Rain chances will be minimal at best for the next couple of days, but will increase beginning Wednesday evening. The latter part of the week will bring less heat with low 90s and possibly even 80s to the area by Thursday. Scattered storm chances will then hang on for a few evenings through next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

