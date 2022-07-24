Deadline approaching to enroll in prepaid tuition program for newborns

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Texas families have through July 31 to enroll their newborns at 2021-22 prices in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund, the state’s prepaid college tuition program. Newborns are children younger than 1 year of age at the time of enrollment.

“It is never too early for Texas families to consider enrolling their newborns in this program,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “With Texans grappling with inflation and an uncertain economy, purchasing tuition units today allows families to lay the foundation for their children’s future educational opportunities.”

With the Texas Tuition Promise Fund, participants can purchase tuition units and lock in the costs of undergraduate resident tuition and schoolwide required fees at Texas public colleges and universities, excluding medical and dental institutions, based on today’s prices.

For additional flexibility, the plan also can be used at Texas medical and dental institutions, Texas private colleges and universities, out-of-state colleges and universities, career schools and registered apprenticeship programs, where tuition is not locked in and the benefits and payouts would be based on the Transfer Value. **

Enrollment at 2021-22 prices closed on Feb 28 for children 1 year of age and older. The next annual enrollment period begins on Sep 1, with new contract prices based on Texas public college costs for the 2022-23 school year.

Complete plan information, including the plan description and agreement, current sales prices, enrollment forms and more, is available at TuitionPromise.org or by calling 800-445-GRAD (4723), option 5.

The program’s outreach team also offers free webinars that provide an overview of the plan and discuss the different tuition unit types and payment options, as well as provide information about Texas Match the Promise Foundation℠ matching scholarship opportunities.

Go to the Texas Tuition Promise Fund website for information about how to register to attend upcoming webinars.

