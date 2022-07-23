Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Las Vegas driver pulled over for reckless driving twice in one night

Police say the 36-year-old man, driving a convertible sports car, was stopped and arrested for...
Police say the 36-year-old man, driving a convertible sports car, was stopped and arrested for driving recklessly, twice in one night.(NLVPD)
By Cody Lee and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - North Las Vegas police arrested a man accused of driving recklessly, twice in one night.

Police say the 36-year-old man, driving a convertible sports car, was stopped for going 73 mph in a 35 mph zone at the intersection of Lake Mead and McDaniel on July 15. Officers cited him for reckless driving.

NLVPD throughout the valley were participating in a “joining forces” event to crack down on drivers.

Not even 2 minutes passed after the officer cleared the scene and the same driver was clocked going 106 mph in another 35 mph zone, according to police.

This time around the driver was not let off easy as officers arrested the man.

Police say the vehicle was towed and the alleged reckless driver was booked on charges.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is working a SWAT situation in the area of West McCormick...
SWAT situation at McCormick and Bell caused by ‘domestic dispute’
Amarillo Police Department said about 2:02 a.m. this morning, officers were called to the area...
APD: 1 injured at Guitars and Cadillacs shooting last night
PFD Chief Paul Dutcher said about 9:53 a.m., firefighters were called out to a fire at a home...
4-year-old girl found dead inside bedroom after a house fire in Perryton
39-year-old Humberto Martinez has been arrested for 2nd degree felony Arson.
Man arrested for arson after deadly Perryton house fire
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash

Latest News

Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker talks with a voter at a livestock auction in...
Walker aims to pivot focus back to Dems in tight Ga. race
Police in Pennsylvania said they shot a pet snake that was wrapped around its owner's neck.
Officer shoots 15-foot pet snake wrapped around owner’s throat, police say
Pastor Ryan Wolfe married Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Las Vegas.
‘They absolutely really do love each other’: Meet the minister who married Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Pastor Ryan Wolfe presided over Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas wedding. (Local News...
Minister discusses Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Vegas wedding