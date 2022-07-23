Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Heat Sticks Around

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a hot Saturday, things are looking to stay toasty for the next several days with little changes in the outlook. For Sunday and beyond, expect daytime highs in the 90-100 degree range with breezy conditions at times. On Sunday night, there is a small outside chance for scattered shower activity in the northern most reaches of the area. Starting Wednesday, the pattern could begin to change, bringing in daily rain chances and cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is working a SWAT situation in the area of West McCormick...
SWAT situation at McCormick and Bell caused by ‘domestic dispute’
39-year-old Humberto Martinez has been arrested for 2nd degree felony Arson.
Man arrested for arson after deadly Perryton house fire
PFD Chief Paul Dutcher said about 9:53 a.m., firefighters were called out to a fire at a home...
4-year-old girl found dead inside bedroom after a house fire in Perryton
Three people have been charged including a juvenile after a man was killed by a gunshot wound...
Clovis police: 3 charged after man dead, 2 injured from shooting
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say

Latest News

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Warm Weekend
Shelden Web Graphic
Dry & Warm Weekend
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Slightly Above Average Through The Weekend
Shelden Web Graphic
Booting the heat, keeping the moisture