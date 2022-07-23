Heat Sticks Around

After a hot Saturday, things are looking to stay toasty for the next several days with little changes in the outlook. For Sunday and beyond, expect daytime highs in the 90-100 degree range with breezy conditions at times. On Sunday night, there is a small outside chance for scattered shower activity in the northern most reaches of the area. Starting Wednesday, the pattern could begin to change, bringing in daily rain chances and cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.