Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Potter and Randall counties

The City of Amarillo is seeing an uptick in cases.
The City of Amarillo is seeing an uptick in cases.(Arizona's Family)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases and health experts say this surge is different.

The current CDC COVID-19 community level for both Potter and Randall counties have also gone up.

Potter County is now at a high level and Randall County is medium.

Health experts say this recent spike can be linked to the new BA. 5 subvariant.

There is currently over 2,350 active cases in both Potter and Randall counties and younger age groups are the ones being most affected.

Experts also say we are seeing some differences in this surge compared to previous ones.

City of Amarillo Physician and Local Health Authority Todd Bell says there is a significant undercount in testing being seen, which is mostly because of the at-home testing kits.

If you test positive, it is important to report that test, which can be done here.

Also, with this variant, the health care system is not seeing as much of an impact.

“Currently we have about 40 or so patients in the hospital, about two thirds of those are folks that are not vaccinated and about a third have been vaccinated,” said Dr. Bell.

He also says symptoms are different for everyone, some could just have allergy-like symptoms.

“If someone has any symptoms that they can’t fully explain as being normal for them, if there’s any difference or change from their baseline, then I would encourage them to be tested,” said Dr. Bell.

If you do have a positive test, officials say you should isolate for five days and then continue wearing a mask around others for an additional five days.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is working a SWAT situation in the area of West McCormick...
SWAT situation at McCormick and Bell caused by ‘domestic dispute’
Amarillo Police Department said about 2:02 a.m. this morning, officers were called to the area...
APD: 1 injured at Guitars and Cadillacs shooting last night
PFD Chief Paul Dutcher said about 9:53 a.m., firefighters were called out to a fire at a home...
4-year-old girl found dead inside bedroom after a house fire in Perryton
39-year-old Humberto Martinez has been arrested for 2nd degree felony Arson.
Man arrested for arson after deadly Perryton house fire
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash

Latest News

City Officials: Amarillo hotels, tourism bouncing back after initial COVID-19 breakout two...
City of Amarillo: Tourism, hotels rebounding from COVID-19
Three people have been charged including a juvenile after a man was killed by a gunshot wound...
Clovis police: 3 charged after man dead, 2 injured from shooting
Dove Creek Equine Rescue welcomes new baby, Honey Bea
Dove Creek Equine Rescue welcomes new baby, Honey Bea
Warm Weekend