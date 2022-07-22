Who's Hiring?
Warm Weekend

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High temperatures will run a little above average through the weekend. Highs near or just above 100 degrees both Saturday and Sunday under a ridge of high pressure. Not much change for beginning of next week. By the later part of the week we return to a pattern that allows for scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening. Those storms will be hit and miss.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Amarillo Police Department said about 2:02 a.m. this morning, officers were called to the area...
APD: 1 injured at Guitars and Cadillacs shooting last night
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is working a SWAT situation in the area of West McCormick...
SWAT situation at McCormick and Bell caused by ‘domestic dispute’
PFD Chief Paul Dutcher said about 9:53 a.m., firefighters were called out to a fire at a home...
4-year-old girl found dead inside bedroom after a house fire in Perryton
39-year-old Humberto Martinez has been arrested for 2nd degree felony Arson.
Man arrested for arson after deadly Perryton house fire
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash

