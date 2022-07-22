Warm Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High temperatures will run a little above average through the weekend. Highs near or just above 100 degrees both Saturday and Sunday under a ridge of high pressure. Not much change for beginning of next week. By the later part of the week we return to a pattern that allows for scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening. Those storms will be hit and miss.

