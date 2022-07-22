‘This building is dedicated to the people of Ukraine’: Kind House Ukraine Bakery gets a new home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo non-profit bakery benefiting Ukraine is expanding.

It all started back in 2013, when Glenda Moore, Executive Director of Kind House Ukraine Bakery, began serving in Ukraine — that’s when she knew she had to help in someway.

The Kind House Bakery uses donations through baked goods to deliver coal, medicine, medical equipment, groceries, repair homes and help in any other way that may be needed.

For the past eight years, Moore has been making and selling baked goods out of her home in Southwest Amarillo, but that is soon changing.

The non-profit now has its own building at 4715 S. Western St., which is currently under construction.

“I just can’t even imagine because I thought she had to have felt overwhelmed in her house because the bakery pretty much took the whole house,” said Tammy Self, volunteer, KHUB.

This will allow the non-profit to also expand and serve more.

“Right now it’s much harder in our home because we have limited space, so we don’t have as much opportunity to bake many, many cakes and have them in storage and have them ready for people,” Moore said.

One volunteer says she thinks this move will bring in more visitors as well.

“More people will see us, it’s going to be more open to the public, I think we will really have people who go ‘aha’ that’s what they do, they can actually see things as its being done,” said Terri Kitts, volunteer, KHUB.

Most importantly this expansion will help them serve Ukraine more.

“This building is dedicated to the people of Ukraine, it’s not for us, it’s for helping people in Ukraine, this is for growing humanity aid and of course, if that helps grows our hearts, so be it,” said Moore.

She says this expansion would not be possible without its 70+ volunteers who range from volunteer bakers to IT volunteers.

“I will be handling a lot of the network stuff here, all of the computer things, so if they have an issue with something I’ll be here to help take care of it. We’ve installed some of the basic things like security systems,” said Ashley Terry, volunteer, KHUB.

Even though the location is changing, Moore says a lot of the operations will stay the same.

There will be no set prices on baked goods, rather customers will make donations they feel is appropriate.

Moore also wants to keep the ‘front porch’ like feel.

“I said why don’t you paint a picture of a porch on the wall, so we are going to paint a house with a porch with the cakes sitting on stands, across the top we are going to write in Ukrainian and English, ‘once upon a porch, a dream’ and then the little house with lots of flowers that are native to Ukraine,” said Donna Barton, volunteer, KHUB.

The non-profit invites anyone to come out and volunteer and says it has something for everybody.

If you want a baked good until the new location opens, you can go to their website and preorder what you would like and then pick it up at 2100 S.W. 60th Ave.

Moore expects to open the doors to the new building sometime in late September or October.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.