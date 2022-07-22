Firefighters responding to grass fires in Armstrong County
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Firefighters are working two grass fires in Armstrong County this evening.
Armstrong Fire Department and Randall County Fire Department said there are multiple fires in the area of Farm-to-Market Road 1151 and County Road 13.
They are asking for the public to be aware of the area.
We will give you more information when it is made available.
