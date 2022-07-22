Firefighters responding to grass fires in Armstrong County

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Firefighters are working two grass fires in Armstrong County this evening.

Armstrong Fire Department and Randall County Fire Department said there are multiple fires in the area of Farm-to-Market Road 1151 and County Road 13.

They are asking for the public to be aware of the area.

We will give you more information when it is made available.

5:33pm Update: reports are of 2 fires in the same area. 5:24pm ... Armstrong Fire Departments are responding to a... Posted by Friends of the Armstrong County Fire Departments on Thursday, July 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.