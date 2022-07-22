Who's Hiring?
Dry & Warm Weekend

Shelden Web Graphic
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:35 AM CDT
What’s left of any early morning shower activity is pushing out of our region off to the south early this morning, setting us up for warmer and drier conditions through the next several days. For your Friday, expect gradually clearing skies, highs in the mid-to-upper 90s with breezy south winds at 10-25 mph. Saturday will be more of the same, with slightly warmer conditions.

Highs will stay in the upper-90s for the next several days with no rain chances until next Wednesday, and our next cool down looks to be next Thursday.

