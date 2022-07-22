Dove Creek Equine Rescue welcomes new baby, Honey Bea

Who's Hiring?
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Dove Creek Equine Rescue has a surprise new addition and is asking for help to cover unexpected expenses.

The rescue is asking for donations through an online baby shower with the goal of $5,000 to cover expenses for a year.

The ‘It’s A Girl!’ campaign is for a new filly, Honey Bea, who was born June 20 to rescue horse Hartley.

The Rescue took Hartley in on March 13 but in early June, they noticed changes that led them to believe Hartley may be pregnant.

“We have not experienced any complications which we’re very happy for,” says Ali McEwen, Director of Rescue Operations and Volunteer Coordinator. “We were very worried due to Hartley’s very small stature. She wasn’t excited at first but she’s learned well and she’s a really good mama.”

The unexpected expenses related to Hartley’s care and the birth of Honey Bea weren’t in the budget, so the nonprofit organized the new campaign.

The donations from the campaign will cover costs for both horses including hay, special feed, special training and vet care.

It’s been eight years since a baby has been at the rescue and although unexpected, the team loves caring for Honey Bea as she develops her own personality.

“Honey Bea has been great from day one and she’s thriving,” says McEwen. “Very spunky and very independent. It’ll be curious to see how she is in a couple months.”

Dove Creek Equine Rescue is focused on the future with a new baby and cause to celebrate.

“In September this will be our decade year that we are celebrating and so as we enter that, we talk about growth and how far we’ve come,” added McEwen. “I think that Honey Bea’s just been a great sign of rebirth and we are doing good and we are going to grow and flourish just as she will.”

