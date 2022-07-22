COA asks residents to conserve water by following voluntary outdoor watering schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is asking residents and businesses to conserve water by following its voluntary outdoor watering schedule.

The press release said this falls under the Stage 1 of the 2019 Drought Contingency Plan, which is issued “when demand or normal operating condition results in a drawdown of the reservoir to or below approximately 60 percent of its capacity or when total daily water demand equals or exceeds approximately 70 percent of the available water production capability for five consecutive days.”

“A significant amount of Amarillo’s daily water supply is used for outdoor watering, primarily the watering of lawns,” said COA Assistant City Manager Floyd Hartman. “Amarillo summers can be extremely hot and dry. If residents can follow a voluntary schedule for watering their lawns, this helps decrease the daily demand on our water supply.”

During this time, residents are asked to do their outdoor watering based on odd and even-numbered addresses.

Odd-numbered addresses may water on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays while even-numbered addresses may water on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Residents are asked not to water on Saturdays.

They are also asked to water between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. and to do it no more than three times a week to conserve water.

Since July 5, Amarillo has been above the daily water usage goal of 68 million gallons a day.

“A voluntary outdoor watering schedule can really have a profound impact on the amount of water we use on a daily basis,” Hartman said. “It has been since at least 2012 that the city has asked residents to water only on certain days. Our citizens can really make a difference.”

