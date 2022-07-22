Who's Hiring?
Clovis Police: Man wanted for shooting resulting one man shot in chest

Clovis police are looking for a man who is involved in shooting a man on July 18, and fled from...
Clovis police are looking for a man who is involved in shooting a man on July 18, and fled from officials in a car chase.(CPD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are looking for a man who is involved in shooting a man on July 18, and fled from officials in a car chase.

According to officials, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 21-year-old Marcus Lewis who is charged with aggravated battery, felon in possession of a firearm, and shooting at or from a motor vehicle.

The release says, on July 21, at around 11:58 p.m., Lewis was found in a vehicle and stopped near the intersection of Redwood and Locust Street.

Lewis then sped away as officers attempted to contact the driver. While fleeing officers, gunshots were fired from the Lewis’s vehicle in the direction of officers attempting to get the car stopped.

He was lost in the area of 11th and Mitchell street. A short time later a crash was located at 13th and Pile that involved Lewis’s vehicle.

Lewis’s vehicle fled before the car was located.

On July 18, at around 2:42 a.m., 24-year-old Jesus Navarette, was brought into a hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The scene of the shooting was located at the Clovis Apartments.

Spent shell casings were found at the scene and security video has been recovered from the apartments.

Officials say, Navarette was listed as being in critical condition.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Marcus Lewis, call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

