Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Clovis police: 3 charged after man dead, 2 injured from shooting

Three people have been charged including a juvenile after a man was killed by a gunshot wound...
Three people have been charged including a juvenile after a man was killed by a gunshot wound and crashing in a home resulting two woman injured in the home.(MGN)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Three people have been charged including a juvenile after a man was killed by a gunshot wound and crashing into a home resulting two woman injured.

According to the release, On Saturday, July 9, at 12:50 a.m., Clovis police responded near Connelly Street about gunshots being fired.

While responding to investigate the shots fired, a second call was received reporting a vehicle crashing into a home at Connelly St.

On arrival at the scene, officers found 22-year-old Victor Davila inside a black Dodge pickup that had crashed into home.

Davila appeared to have a single gunshot wound and died as a result of this shooting and vehicle crash.

Two women identified as 55-year-old Rebecca Diaz-Ramirez and 27-year-old Janeth Ramirez were injured during the shooting.

Both women were inside their home when injured during this shooting. Based on the investigation these two women were not targeted but were innocent bystanders.

The release says, on July 22, an arrest warrant was issued charging a juvenile in this homicide.

The juvenile will not be identified at this time but has been charged on the warrant with the following: Murder in the 2nd degree, two counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or occupied building.

Additionally, a warrant was issued for 37-year-old Andrew Robles. The warrant for Robles includes the charges of; possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon and receiving stolen property (a firearm).

21-year-old Alexis Edwards was arrested and charged during this investigation with the following: Possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon and tampering with evidence.

If you know any information about this incident, call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is working a SWAT situation in the area of West McCormick...
SWAT situation at McCormick and Bell caused by ‘domestic dispute’
Amarillo Police Department said about 2:02 a.m. this morning, officers were called to the area...
APD: 1 injured at Guitars and Cadillacs shooting last night
PFD Chief Paul Dutcher said about 9:53 a.m., firefighters were called out to a fire at a home...
4-year-old girl found dead inside bedroom after a house fire in Perryton
39-year-old Humberto Martinez has been arrested for 2nd degree felony Arson.
Man arrested for arson after deadly Perryton house fire
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash

Latest News

City Officials: Amarillo hotels, tourism bouncing back after initial COVID-19 breakout two...
City of Amarillo: Tourism, hotels rebounding from COVID-19
Dove Creek Equine Rescue welcomes new baby, Honey Bea
Dove Creek Equine Rescue welcomes new baby, Honey Bea
Warm Weekend
A press release said the Veterans Shelter expansion is $295,000 and construction started today.
Another Chance House expands shelter for homeless men