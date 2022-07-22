Clovis police: 3 charged after man dead, 2 injured from shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Three people have been charged including a juvenile after a man was killed by a gunshot wound and crashing into a home resulting two woman injured.

According to the release, On Saturday, July 9, at 12:50 a.m., Clovis police responded near Connelly Street about gunshots being fired.

While responding to investigate the shots fired, a second call was received reporting a vehicle crashing into a home at Connelly St.

On arrival at the scene, officers found 22-year-old Victor Davila inside a black Dodge pickup that had crashed into home.

Davila appeared to have a single gunshot wound and died as a result of this shooting and vehicle crash.

Two women identified as 55-year-old Rebecca Diaz-Ramirez and 27-year-old Janeth Ramirez were injured during the shooting.

Both women were inside their home when injured during this shooting. Based on the investigation these two women were not targeted but were innocent bystanders.

The release says, on July 22, an arrest warrant was issued charging a juvenile in this homicide.

The juvenile will not be identified at this time but has been charged on the warrant with the following: Murder in the 2nd degree, two counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or occupied building.

Additionally, a warrant was issued for 37-year-old Andrew Robles. The warrant for Robles includes the charges of; possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon and receiving stolen property (a firearm).

21-year-old Alexis Edwards was arrested and charged during this investigation with the following: Possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon and tampering with evidence.

If you know any information about this incident, call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

