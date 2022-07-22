Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

‘Closed for business’: Sheriff’s office places yard sign at home after drug bust

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office placed a yard sign at a drug house in Kings Mountain on...
The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office placed a yard sign at a drug house in Kings Mountain on Monday that reads, “This drug house closed for business by Sheriff Alan Norman.”(Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (Gray News) – Authorities in North Carolina are opting for a very blatant way of letting customers know that drug houses have been busted.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office placed a yard sign at a drug house in Kings Mountain on Monday that reads, “This drug house closed for business by Sheriff Alan Norman.”

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said, “Customers are no longer welcome!”

Officials did not provide further details about any arrests in the case.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information about other drug houses in the area to contact them at 704-484-4831.

Kings Mountain is located about 33 miles west of Charlotte.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department said about 2:02 a.m. this morning, officers were called to the area...
APD: 1 injured at Guitars and Cadillacs shooting last night
PFD Chief Paul Dutcher said about 9:53 a.m., firefighters were called out to a fire at a home...
4-year-old girl found dead inside bedroom after a house fire in Perryton
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
Jose Manuel Rojas, wanted for bond surrenders indecency with a child sexual contact (Source:...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for bond surrenders with child sex charges
Amarillo Police Department said 28-year-old Christopher Leon Turlington was arrested on charges...
APD arrest man accused of stealing a vehicle, endangering a child

Latest News

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the federal court in Washington, Friday,...
Steve Bannon convicted of contempt for defying 1/6 subpoena
Local authorities say missiles hit the city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine overnight.
Airstrikes kill more Ukrainians despite grain export deal
In this photo provided by Ian Winner, people subdue a person who assaulted U.S. Rep. Lee...
Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally
A press release said during August in each even numbered year, the committee meets complete a...
City of Clovis looks to fill citizen representatives for Revenue Review Committee