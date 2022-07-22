City of Clovis looks to fill citizen representatives for Revenue Review Committee

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - The city of Clovis is looking to fill four citizen representative positions on its Revenue Review Committee.

A press release said during August in each even numbered year, the committee meets complete a various number of work to review.

Some of the work includes:

Research, review and complete studies needed to perform an evaluation of the revenue sources of the city

Review and evaluate all existing tax resources, including, but not limited to, gross receipts taxes and ad valorem property taxes, to determine existing utilization of tax revenues and future needs

Review and evaluate the fee structure for all rates and fees charged by the city for services performed, including an evaluation of the status of existing rates and fees and recommendations on proposed changes to meet future costs and needs

Review and evaluate potential revenues from other sources, including, but not limited to, grants, loans and bonds

Make a report to the Clovis city commission with the recommendations of which the committee deems necessary to further the purpose or the purposes set forth in this section

Conduct meetings of the committee as deemed necessary by the chairperson.

Anyone interested in serving on the committee is asked to ask for an application by calling the City Manager’s Office at (575) 763-9654.

The application deadline is 5:00 p.m. Friday on Aug. 12.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.