City of Amarillo: Tourism, hotels rebounding from COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo officials said the last fiscal year was the most successful the city has had.

Hotel Occuppancy Tax (HOT) increased 50 percent from the last year, bringing the city millions of dollars in revenue.

The revenues are split between the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau and the City of Amarillo. The CVB promotes growth in tourism, while the city is using the HOT tax to offset debts from downtown projects.

Assistant City Manager and Chief Financial Officer Laura Storrs said she expects Amarillo to continue to grow as a tourist and visitor area. She added Amarillo’s tourist industry was able to bounce back more quickly than many metroplexes.

“We came back faster than some of the larger communities because we were not dependent on people coming here for large concerts or conventions or those types of things,” Storrs said.

“It was safer for them to get in their cars and start traveling to destinations, so people stopped right here in Amarillo and stayed in our hotels,” Storrs continued.

She added she expects tourism and visitor revenue to continue growing.

Executive Director of the CVB Kashion Smith said the growth has been noticeable.

“You know we have a lot of different reasons that people come to visit us,” Smith said. “We show our pride. We don’t ever want someone to just make a stop for gas in Amarillo.”

