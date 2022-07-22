Another Chance House expands shelter for homeless men

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another Chance House is expanding its shelter for homeless men.

A press release said the Veterans Shelter expansion is $295,000 and construction started today.

The Veterans Shelter Expansion Project is adding 980 square feet to the location at 207 S. Van Buren St.

This is adding two bedrooms, an ADA compliant restroom with double showers, vanities, toilets, a case manager’s office, common area and a new HVAC throughout the building.

The project is also adding three beds at the Main House Shelter, located at 209 S. Jackson St.

