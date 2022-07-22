Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police holds preview of upcoming Iron Horse Shoot Out skills competition

Amarillo motor officials have previewed Iron Horse Shoot Out.
Amarillo motor officials have previewed Iron Horse Shoot Out.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is partnering with the 100 Club of Amarillo to bring the first ever Iron Horse Shoot Out.

Today area law enforcement officers offered a preview of the skills competition between police and civilians.

Showcasing motorcycle skills and a training challenge for law and the community they serve.

Several agencies from across the state will be competing in the 3-day event in an effort to build skills to help save lives.

“The techniques we use in here translates to the streets whether we are sitting in traffic and going after violators or driving through traffic and making a U-turn being safe doing those things without dropping our motorcycles in front of other traffic, it’s just invaluable training,” said Wade Pennington

The full 3-day competition will be held on August 4, through the August 6, at the Amarillo Civic Center’s north parking lot.

Admission for the public is free.

