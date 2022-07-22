Who's Hiring?
4-year-old girl found dead inside bedroom after a house fire in Perryton

PFD Chief Paul Dutcher said about 9:53 a.m., firefighters were called out to a fire at a home...
PFD Chief Paul Dutcher said about 9:53 a.m., firefighters were called out to a fire at a home at 802 S. Drake, according to the High Plains Observer.(Associated Press)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Perryton Fire Department said a four-year-old child was found dead after a house fire yesterday in Perryton.

PFD Chief Paul Dutcher said about 9:53 a.m., firefighters were called out to a fire at a home at 802 S. Drake, according to the High Plains Observer.

The fire was in the southwest bedroom and was mostly contained in the room.

As firefighters were putting out the fire, they noticed a four-year-old girl in the bed who had passed away.

Dutcher as they were investigating the fire, the homeowner told them that there should have been a man in the home.

Firefighters found a 39-year-old man in a crawl space under the house.

While he did not appear to have any injuries, he was taken to Ochiltree General Hospital and transferred to Lubbock to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The child was not related to the homeowner or the 39-year-old man.

Dutcher said the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

According to the High Plains Observer, Perryton Police Department and Texas Rangers are investigating the death of the child.

