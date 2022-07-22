Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

3 people killed in shooting at Iowa state park; gunman also dead, authorities say

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground.(KWQC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation confirmed three people were found dead at a camp site at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground on Friday morning.

Authorities responded to the area, northwest of Maquoketa, at 6:23 a.m. for a report of a shooting. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said officers found three dead bodies, but one camper was missing.

He was later identified as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of Nebraska. Officers said they later found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter around the park and asked people to stay away as the investigation remains ongoing. Officials said they do not know the relationship between the four people that died at this time.

The campground is evacuated, including Camp Shalom, where children and their counselors were holding camp this week. It’s a camp designed to inspire people to live peacefully.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department said about 2:02 a.m. this morning, officers were called to the area...
APD: 1 injured at Guitars and Cadillacs shooting last night
PFD Chief Paul Dutcher said about 9:53 a.m., firefighters were called out to a fire at a home...
4-year-old girl found dead inside bedroom after a house fire in Perryton
Bonnie Baum Roth was on the way to a dance competition with her daughters, 3-year-old Roxie and...
Good Samaritans save 2 young girls after mom dies in crash
Jose Manuel Rojas, wanted for bond surrenders indecency with a child sexual contact (Source:...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for bond surrenders with child sex charges
Amarillo Police Department said 28-year-old Christopher Leon Turlington was arrested on charges...
APD arrest man accused of stealing a vehicle, endangering a child

Latest News

Drivers will start and end their days at Amazon fulfillment centers, charging the vehicle...
Amazon rolls out first fleet of all-electric delivery vans
Shelden's Weekend Outlook 7/22
Shelden's Weekend Outlook 7/22
California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to signs a gun control law patterned after a Texas...
New California gun control law mimics Texas abortion measure
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the federal court in Washington, Friday,...
Steve Bannon’s case in jury’s hands as deliberations begin