Water Wasters: Gas station sprinkler system linked to water waste

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In this week’s Water Wasters Wednesday, one of NewsChannel 10′s viewers decided to take it up themselves to find answers.

A viewer was concerned about water being wasted at the Toot’n Totum on Saint Francis at River Road.

Water from the sprinkler system was running down to U.S. 287.

The viewer called the store and she said the person she spoke to said “they didn’t care and that they don’t pay the water bill.”

NewsChannel 10 reached out to Toot’n Totum and weren’t able to find an answer.

The city of Amarillo website shows that two-thirds of the city’s water use is during the summer and spring, which is when many residents water their lawns and gardens.

The city said half of the water consumption by residents goes to lawns and gardens.

