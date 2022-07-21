Walmart hosting Walmart Wellness Day this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Walmart is inviting the community to get healthy at the Walmart Wellness Day this Saturday.

The event will be Saturday, July 23, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The following is available below:

Customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screening.

COVID-19 vaccines, affordable immunizations such as shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and flu are also available.

No-costs to patients for COVID-19 vaccines.

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists.

Customers can find a free event near them, here.

