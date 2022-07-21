Walmart hosting Walmart Wellness Day this Saturday
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Walmart is inviting the community to get healthy at the Walmart Wellness Day this Saturday.
The event will be Saturday, July 23, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The following is available below:
- Customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screening.
- COVID-19 vaccines, affordable immunizations such as shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and flu are also available.
- No-costs to patients for COVID-19 vaccines.
- Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists.
Customers can find a free event near them, here.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.