Walmart hosting Walmart Wellness Day this Saturday

Walmart is inviting the community to get healthy at the Walmart Wellness Day this Saturday.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Walmart is inviting the community to get healthy at the Walmart Wellness Day this Saturday.

The event will be Saturday, July 23, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The following is available below:

  • Customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screening.
  • COVID-19 vaccines, affordable immunizations such as shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and flu are also available.
  • No-costs to patients for COVID-19 vaccines.
  • Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists.

Customers can find a free event near them, here.

