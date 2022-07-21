Who's Hiring?
‘This is a city asset, regional asset and a state asset’: Amarillo Fire Department debuts its new AMBUS

The Amarillo Fire Department unveiled its new ambulance bus, AMBUS this afternoon with a grand...
The Amarillo Fire Department unveiled its new ambulance bus, AMBUS this afternoon with a grand opening ceremony.(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department unveiled its new ambulance bus, AMBUS, this afternoon with a grand opening ceremony.

It will serve as a new way of responding to medical and natural disaster emergencies being used in local, regional and state emergency response plans.

The AMBUS has a 20-patient capacity and will include a Mobile Intensive Care Unit (MICU) with medical monitoring equipment.

“There’s oxygen for each patient, there’s wireless vital signs monitors for every patient, they can do full on life support care on the bus,” said Rodney Hunt, region one coordinator, Texas Emergency Task Force.

The AMBUS does the work of 10 ambulances and AFD says the opportunities are endless.

“A few years ago, here locally we had a wildfire approach the two hospitals that would’ve been a perfect place to put some of those patients from the hospital, if we have a large car crash on I-40 during the winter it would be a good place to put people, if we have a power outage during the hot summer it would also be a good place to put them,” said Jeff Justus, community liaison, AFD.

It can also be deployed across Texas in the state of an emergency such as after a hurricane on the Gulf Coast.

“This is a city asset, regional asset and a state asset, we are Texans and we like to take care of Texans, that’s our motto,” said Hunt.

AFD says this new ambulance bus puts Amarillo on the map, as there are only 16 of them across the state.

It will officially go in service on Friday.

