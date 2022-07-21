Crews responding to fire near south end of Lake Meredith

Who's Hiring?
Crews responding to a fire near south end of Lake Meredith.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Firefighter crews are trying to put out a fire near the south end of Lake Meredith near Horseshoe Bay.

Texas A&M Forest Service spokesman Juan Rodriguez said the fire has burned about 260 acres and is 50 percent contained.

Aircraft are using water from the lake to fight the flames and heavy equipment is making containment lines.

Departments responding include the forest service, National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, Potter County and Fritch.

More details will be given once available.

