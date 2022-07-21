Who's Hiring?
Temperatures Down, Rain Chances Up

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After record setting heat the Panhandle will continue above average. Highs the next few days will be near 100 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday, with the best rain chances later in the day and evening, and a small chance for showers again on Friday. The weekend looks sunny and warm, with highs near 100 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

