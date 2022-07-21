Who's Hiring?
Slightly Above Average Through The Weekend

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High temperatures will run in the upper 90s and near 100 degrees the next few days. A handful of showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening on Friday. No rain chance for the weekend. Hit and miss showers and storms return the forecast, but not very high, by the middle of next week. Overnight lows remain warm, in the low to mid-70s.

