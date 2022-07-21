Who's Hiring?
Meat judging championship brings international attention to WTAMU

Assistant professor and coach of the team Dr. Loni Lucherk said the victory shows the rigor of the academic programs at WT A&M.
By Timothy Martinelli
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A recent meat judging championship is bringing international attention to West Texas A&M University.

The team, made up of 10 WT students, traveled to Australia for the Intercollegiate Meat Judging Conference where it won the top prize by 49 points.

Loni Lucherk, coach of the team and an assistant professor at WT, said meeting with other academics was a team-building and educational experience.

“This definitely puts West Texas A&M meat judging on the map, not just within Texas or the United States, but on a global scale.” Lucherk said.

Lucherk added the team, mostly undergraduates, were competing against many teams with graduate students, so the victory shows the rigor of the programs at WT.

Cole Petit, a junior animal science major who won the pork judging competition, said the WT program offers a broad spectrum of job opportunities that are relevant in the area and across the world.

“We cover a lot of ground as far as learning different things,” Petit said. “It can be anything from meat science to nutrition. People that have a similar degree to me, you could pretty much get any job within the agricultural industry.”

Petit added the team works hard and said the experience is helpful and rewarding.

