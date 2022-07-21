Who's Hiring?
Lightning starts 5,000 acre fire at Melrose Air Force Range yesterday

About 8:17 p.m. on Wednesday, lightning ignited a fire that spread throughout the western part...
About 8:17 p.m. on Wednesday, lightning ignited a fire that spread throughout the western part and about 100 yards beyond the range perimeter at Melrose.(MGN)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, New Mexico (KFDA) - Lightning started a 5,000 acre fire at Melrose Air Force Range yesterday.

About 8:17 p.m. on Wednesday, lightning ignited a fire that spread throughout the western part and about 100 yards beyond the range perimeter at Melrose.

Cannon Air Force Base and first responders from around the area worked all evening and night long until containing the fire at 3:11 a.m. this morning.

“Our firefighters received immediate resources from multiple partner fire departments to provide professional, sustained direct and indirect attack actions to contain the fire,” said Jason Berry, 27th Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief.

Agencies that worked the fire include Cannon Air Force Base, MAFR, Clovis, Portales, Floyd, Melrose, and Valley District Fire Departments, and contractors from Altus.

“We are grateful for the support we received from our community fire departments last night,” said Col Michael Shreves, 27th Special Operations Group commander. “Melrose Air Force Range is essential to our training and readiness. Our partners’ aid ensured our training mission at Melrose Air Force Range will continue uninterrupted, and they helped us protect the local community around the range which is a vital priority.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

