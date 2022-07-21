Who's Hiring?
Dove Creek Equine exceeds goal for When in Drought campaign

By Nicole Williams
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today Dove Creek Equine Rescue has announced their goal has not only met but exceeded for its ‘When in Drought’ campaign.

The ‘When in Drought’ campaign raised 28 thousand dollars, eight thousand more than the goal, it began June 8, and was planned to run through to mid-August but in only 17 days the goal was met.

The money will go towards helping cover emergency funds for hay and feed costs during severe drought conditions on the ranch.

“Words can’t describe how grateful we are for the support of the When in Drought donors! It is truly inspiring to see our community rally together when the herd is in need,” said Laurie Higgins-Kerley, Dove Creek executive director.

Ali McEwen, director of rescue operations and volunteer coordinator is thankful for everyone who helped out.

“Thanks to the incredibly generous response from the community to our request, our goal was not only met but exceeded in only 17 days,” said Ali McEwen.

Tomorrow Dove Creek Equine is welcoming a new foal, Honey Bea to the new campaign.

