Coffee Memorial Blood Center urges community to donate after FDA reversal

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Due to the new guidelines from the FDA, the Coffee Memorial Blood Center is asking the community to donate blood.

Some wanted blood donors were unable to donate due having ‘deferred blood’ for the last 20 years due to the theoretical risk of variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, commonly known as ‘mad cow disease’.

Based on updated evidence. the FDA’s new guidelines removes the deferral recommendations associated with risk of vCJD.

If you are unsure of the eligibility guidelines, call the eligibility hoteline at 888-308-3924.

