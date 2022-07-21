Who's Hiring?
Booting the heat, keeping the moisture

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:35 AM CDT
After an active overnight period, Thursday will look very similar to Wednesday. Lingering showers will die off by the mid-morning hours with calm winds and mostly cloudy skies. By this afternoon, a round of spotty showers could pop up, especially towards the east, before this evening when a more solid round pushes in from the west, just like yesterday. Temperature wise, we’ll be much cooler, thanks to cloudier conditions. Highs will be in the mid-to-low 90s across the area, with most of us staying below 100.

Heat returns for the weekend, but rain chances come back next week.

