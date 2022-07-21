APD arrest man accused of stealing a vehicle, endangering a child

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested a man accused of stealing a vehicle with a child in it today.

Amarillo Police Department said 28-year-old Christopher Leon Turlington was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and abandoning or endangering a child.

APD said about 2:54 p.m., police were called to a convenience store at 2700 I-40 West on a stolen vehicle with a child inside.

Police were given a description and photographs of the suspect, victim and stolen vehicle.

The information was quickly dispersed to officers and detectives as well as to the public.

At 3:29 p.m., a call from an apartment in the 3100 block of Julian Avenue stated a child had knocked on a door asking for help.

A few minutes later at 3:31 p.m., police arrived at the apartment and confirmed it was the child who had been inside the stolen vehicle.

The child was uninjured and returned to her family.

The stolen vehicle was located behind the apartment complex on Julian Boulevard.

At that same time, police located the suspect riding a bicycle at Western Street and Wolflin Avenue.

He was booked into the Potter County jail.

