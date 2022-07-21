Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

APD: 1 injured at Guitars and Cadillacs shooting last night

Amarillo Police Department said about 2:02 a.m. this morning, officers were called to the area...
Amarillo Police Department said about 2:02 a.m. this morning, officers were called to the area of Lometa Drive and Olsen Boulevard on shots fired.(Source: Gray News)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said one woman was shot at Guitars and Cadillacs last night.

Amarillo Police Department said about 2:02 a.m. this morning, officers were called to the area of Lometa Drive and Olsen Boulevard on shots fired.

Some of the callers reported the shots were from the parking lot of Guitars and Cadillacs.

A woman received a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police interviewed witnesses and collected numerous shell casings from the parking lot.

APD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kermit Gabel is wheeled into the courtroom.
Jury sentences 91-year-old Tyler man convicted of arson to life
Amarillo police have arrested a woman for charges related to a recent cock fighting case.
Amarillo police make arrest in cock fighting case
Amarillo Police Department said 28-year-old Christopher Leon Turlington was arrested on charges...
APD arrest man accused of stealing a vehicle, endangering a child
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral
A child's body was found after Greenville County deputies received reports of a missing...
4-year-old suffocated by half-brother, deputies say

Latest News

when in drought
Dove Creek Equine exceeds goal for When in Drought campaign
Starting this month and going until the voter registration deadline of Oct. 11, the group will...
Amarillo League of Women voters registering voters this Saturday for November election
About 8:17 p.m. on Wednesday, lightning ignited a fire that spread throughout the western part...
Lightning starts 5,000 acre fire at Melrose Air Force Range yesterday
Walmart is inviting the community to get healthy at the Walmart Wellness Day this Saturday.
Walmart hosting Walmart Wellness Day this Saturday