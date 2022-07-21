APD: 1 injured at Guitars and Cadillacs shooting last night

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said one woman was shot at Guitars and Cadillacs last night.

Amarillo Police Department said about 2:02 a.m. this morning, officers were called to the area of Lometa Drive and Olsen Boulevard on shots fired.

Some of the callers reported the shots were from the parking lot of Guitars and Cadillacs.

A woman received a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police interviewed witnesses and collected numerous shell casings from the parking lot.

APD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.

